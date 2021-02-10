WATCH: A slow morning commute with heavy snow for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

WEDNESDAY:

An additional 4 to 8” of localized lake effect snow is expected north of Syracuse on Wednesday including southern Oswego and northern Cayuga counties. About 1-4″ is possible in northern Oswego and southwestern Lewis counties as the band of snow may drift north during the afternoon into the start of Wednesday night.

North of Syracuse, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility through Wednesday due to the lake snow that will be heavy at times.

Due to the likelihood for significant lake effect snow and tough travel, northern Cayuga and Oswego Counties are under a Lake Snow Warning. Click here for more.

Outside the lake snow Wednesday, the weather will be quiet for the rest of CNY with some sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The lake snow band should be up across north-central Oswego, southern Lewis and northern Oneida counties Wednesday evening, but after midnight the band push south due to a weakening backdoor cold front.

An additional 2 to 5” of fluffy snow is probable for many in Oswego County with a bit more possible across northern Oswego and southern Lewis counties where the band may hang out a bit longer Wednesday night.

The band of snow comes through the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes the second half of the night.

THURSDAY:

The band of lake snow will fall apart quickly Thursday morning as drier air pushes in with a Canadian area of high pressure. From southern Oswego County points south into the Finger Lakes, including the Syracuse area could pick up a quick coating to 2 or 3 inches of fluffy snow. This may make the Thursday morning commute a bit slick and slow.

The Canadian high-pressure system will take hold and should produce at least some breaks of sun during the day Thursday across CNY. It will remain cold though with highs in the low 20s.