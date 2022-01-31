WATCH: A slow warming trend begins Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A warming trend will take place the next couple of days. Keep the sunglasses handy!

MONDAY:

Lingering lake effect in Oswego County and in the Tug Hill gradually tapers off and lifts north towards Watertown as the morning goes on.

Central New York is treated to another sunny winter day. We’re not as frigid too as highs climb close to 30 in the afternoon!

MONDAY NIGHT:

The quiet weather continues Monday night into Tuesday morning. It won’t be as cold either with low dropping to the low teens and single digits (above zero!).

TUESDAY:

We’re starting off February with (finally) some milder temperatures! We end up above normal AND above freezing with highs between 35 to 40°! The sunshine and gusty southerly wind helps get those temperatures as high as they do, but it also makes it feel more like the 20s with the wind chill.

It doesn’t stop there; we should reach into at least the low 40s Wednesday! Don’t get used to it though. Temperatures will quickly tumble by the end of the week and the start of the weekend. And some snow likely accompanies the transition back to cold too.