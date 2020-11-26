WATCH: A soggy overnight but mild for Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

An area of low pressure will move closer to the Central New York tonight and provide some steady rain. It will be a pretty mild and breezy night too with lows in the low 40s.

THANKSGIVING:

The rain from Wednesday night will taper to showers or drizzle Thanksgiving morning and low pressure moves to our east by afternoon. While it may not rain much midday into the afternoon it will still be a bit damp, but mild. Temperatures will be at least in the mid 50s which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Thanksgiving doesn’t look perfect, but we’ve had worse. Click here to see what Syracuse has experienced on past Thanksgivings.

FRIDAY:

While Thanksgiving’s storm system is to our east by Friday, don’t get your hopes up for sunshine in Central New York. A lot of low-level moisture is left over and given November is typically our cloudiest month we feel the clouds remain stubborn.

There is a weak cold front approaching from the west so we can’t rule out a shower or two but we feel they will be scattered in nature and light.

Temperature-wise we are still relatively mild despite the cloud cover. We could hit 50 degrees again!