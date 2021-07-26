WATCH: A spotty evening shower, otherwise it’s a quiet and comfortable night ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Outside a few spotty showers/storms, especially up across the North Country and one or two showers may pop up south and west of Syracuse too thanks to a weak trough. Overall, though, high pressure stays in control of the weather around the region tonight and provides less humidity too.

The result will be a few clouds and a bit more comfortable weather for sleeping without the AC. Lows drop into the low to mid 60s, but upper 50s in the normally cooler spots of CNY.

TUESDAY:

Another cold front slides in from the north and produces scattered showers and storms primarily during the afternoon.

A few storms that develop Tuesday afternoon and early evening will have the potential to be strong with gusty, damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Any showers and storms should depart quickly between 5 and 8 followed by some clearing during the night and lows dipping into the upper 50s to around 60 with lower humidity too.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure tries to sneak in from the north and helps provide us with some sunshine for Wednesday, but Tuesday’s cold front will probably get hung up not too far to the south of us. This may lead to a spotty shower Wednesday, but much of the day looks to be dry.

It is less humid and a bit cooler Wednesday too with highs close to 80.

LATE WEEK:

A stronger cold front dives in from the northwest with more numerous showers and storms expected to develop Thursday. A few of these storms could be gusty too. Highs in the low 80s.

We turn cooler, and possibly cool enough to produce a few lake effect rain showers to end the week with highs struggling to make the low to mid 70s for many!