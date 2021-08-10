WATCH: A steamy night ahead with scattered showers/storms this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Thanks to the high temperature falling just short of 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon, if Syracuse is going to officially record a heat wave it will need to happen the next few days which is possible.

THIS EVENING:

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of CNY, including the Greater Syracuse Wednesday. Heat Advisories will most likely be necessary again for the second half of Thursday and possibly Friday too!

A warm front approaching from the west will instigate scattered showers and storms tonight, mainly this evening. A few storms that move through CNY could be strong with gusty, damaging winds and torrential rain.

OVERNIGHT:

Scattered showers and storms scooting through the region this evening diminish to a few spotty lingering showers overnight. It’s a stuffy night with lows between 70 and 75.

WEDNESDAY:

Hazy, hot and humid Wednesday with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms possible, but much of Wednesday also is looking dry. Any storm that does develop has the potential to become strong with gusty, damaging winds and torrential rain that could lead to localized flooding.

Highs should once again climb to between 90 and 95 with heat indices (feel like) ranging from 95 to 100.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A few more showers and storms rumble through Wednesday night amongst all the warmth and humidity with lows in the 70s! Again, a tough night of sleep without the AC!

LATE WEEK:

Breezy and remaining steamy with scattered showers and storms developing primarily during the afternoon and evening both Thursday and Friday thanks to two cold fronts. The first cold front is expected to be falling apart as it slides through Thursday night.

The second, stronger cold front is slated to push through Friday night/early Saturday and behind this cold front the air will be much more refreshing/comfortable just in time for the weekend!

Any storm that develops Thursday and or Friday again has the potential to be strong with gusty damaging winds, heavy rain (localized flooding) and possibly even hail.