WATCH: A stormy, rainy start to the day Tuesday, then turning very refreshing

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

CNY is waking up to a strong line of thunderstorms sweeping across the area. I like to call this “Mother Nature’s Alarm Clock.”

So far these storms are not severe, but they certainly have a lot of lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain with them. Even a little bit of hail. This line of storms is ahead of a cold front that is slated to march on through today.

Since this line should beat up the atmosphere pretty good, the chances of additional strong to severe storms to develop again today is quite low. But, we’re not out of the woods just yet. The cold front should be out of our viewing area shortly after lunchtime along with the rain and storm threat.

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will be ushered in on a fresh northwest breeze later this afternoon and evening. Yes, many will be saying or at least thinking “ahhh”… as the more refreshing air blows in! Highs will be in the low 80s, but readings will fall into the 70s to round out the day.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in temporarily Wednesday and sets us up for a nice, comfy, sunny day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Our weather turns a bit more active and warmer later in the week as we watch a warm front Thursday with tropical moisture from Laura. While the center of Laura stays well south of Central New York, some moisture may be drawn north ahead of the next cold front enhancing any showers later Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned for updates.