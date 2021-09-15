WATCH: Clouds and more wet weather Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

A lot of us woke up to Mother Nature’s alarm clock when a trough ahead of today’s cold front came through earlier this morning.

We’ll have a lull in the precipitation this morning through about lunchtime.

Another round of rain and storms are likely as the cold front passes from around noon through approximately 6pm.

Areas south and east of Syracuse out towards Chenango County has the best chance for a few strong to severe storms, but most should not see severe storms in CNY.

The added clouds, showers and few storms should prevent temperatures from climbing any higher than the mid-70s prior to the midday/early afternoon cold front passage Wednesday.

Behind the cold front the air turns cooler, drier, and less humid slowly but surely late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Temperatures will likely slip back out of the 70s and into the 60s after 2 or 3 pm.

We should also turn drier too to round out the day which is good news for those attending the Foo Fighters concert at the Amphitheatre, or Party in the Square in Clinton Square Wednesday evening. Just be sure to bring a sweatshirt/hoodie and or a fleece to keep you comfortable if you are going to attend either one of these events. The air will cool into the low to mid 60s during the evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure builds in from the west Wednesday night and should result in some clearing overnight. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s with areas of fog developing too.

THURSDAY:

We are looking really nice Thursday across CNY thanks to high pressure staying in control. A good deal of sun after patchy fog to start the day, and highs well into the 70s with lower levels of humidity will make Thursday one of the nicest days of the week!

FRIDAY:

The end of the week is looking pretty good still, but a bit more humidity is expected to return which could carry us into the weekend too. Plus, it is looking a little warmer too with just a few scattered pop-up showers/storms possible the second half of Friday. Will the shower/storm threat still be around over the weekend? Stay tuned for updates.