WATCH: A stuffy mainly quiet night ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Another warm and muggy night will be felt in CNY tonight. A spotty shower/storm will be around in the evening, but most will be dry for the bulk of tonight. After 3 or 4 am some showers and a gusty storm or two will be moving in ahead of and with a fast moving cold front. Lows will be near 70.

TUESDAY:

Changes will occur Tuesday thanks to a cold front slated to move through during the morning/midday hours. A few more showers and a storm or two will scoot through Central New York Tuesday morning and midday.

The chances of strong to severe storms Tuesday is quite low, but any storm that does develop Tuesday morning between about 5 and 10 am MAY contain a damaging wind gust and possibly hail.

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will be ushered in on a fresh northwest breeze Tuesday afternoon and evening. Yes, many will be saying or at least thinking “ahhh”… as the more refreshing air blows in Tuesday afternoon/evening! Highs Tuesday will be in the low 80s but readings will fall into the 70s to round out the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A passing shower or two will be possible Tuesday evening, otherwise the sky will become clearer and winds will settle leading to temperatures dropping into the low to mid 50s by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in temporarily Wednesday and sets us up for a nice, comfy, sunny day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

LATE WEEK:

A warm front will move into the region Thursday and likely provide some rain at times and possibly an embedded storm or two too. It’s expected to turn muggier Thursday into Friday as we watch a system approach from the west and moisture MAY actually be drawn up from the remnants of Laura for Friday and or Saturday.

Highs will be in the 70s to possibly low 80s for the last half of the week. Stay tuned for updates.