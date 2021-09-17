WATCH: A summery feel to our last Friday in Summer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

It’s the last Friday of Summer and it’s feeling like a warm and humid summer day!

A southeast wind is bringing more humidity back into the region, along with a slight chance of a spotty shower or two drifting through later in the morning and early afternoon. Overall, though, Friday looks pretty good still under some sun at times, especially during the afternoon.

Friday is warmer and muggier too with high temperatures expected to crack 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It’s a mild Friday night under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A weak cold front will approach the area from the west, so a passing shower or storm overnight is possible after midnight. Lows drop into the 60s.

WEEKEND:

Will the small threat for a few showers/storms stick around for the weekend too? Answer is yes and no.

The weekend starts with the risk for a few scattered showers and storms in the mid-afternoon as a cold front moves in from the northwest, but we expected plenty of dry time to be around Saturday.

UAlbany VS Syracuse Kick Off Noon Saturday

Behind the cold front, it’s cooler and less humid under plenty of sunshine to end the weekend.

Highs on Saturday should make it close to 80 but drop into the mid-70s Sunday despite lots of mid to late September sunshine. By the way, the average high temperature for the last official weekend of summer is around 70.

The unseasonable warmth continues right into first part next week too!