WATCH: A taste of winter for Central New York Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

OVERNIGHT:

It will be brisk with a few inches of lake snow is possible east of I-81 around the southern part of the Tug Hill. Most will not see much, if any, snow over the rest of CNY. Lows will be in the low 30s.

TUESDAY:

A reinforcing cold front will swing through Tuesday morning with a little burst of snow for many. This little burst of snow will be followed by a spray of snow showers and flurries off Lake Ontario on a brisk west-northwest wind. Watch for visibilities to come down for a short time any time there is a snow shower. A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is possible for all Tuesday, but in the higher elevations south of Syracuse a couple of spots may end up with 3 or 4 inches.

Roads could get a little slick in spots mainly across the hills and possibly on side streets, as temperatures for most will be above freezing when the snow is falling.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Lake snow showers and flurries will linger through Tuesday night with an additional coating to an inch or two possible. It will be cold with lows near 25.

WEDNESDAY:

After some lingering lake flakes to kick off your Wednesday we should see at least some intervals/breaks of sun sneak through during the afternoon. Highs will only manage to make the low to mid 30s, or some 10 to 15 degrees below average!

Not a fan of the winter chill? Well, you are in luck because Mother Nature is going to provide us with another warm up to round out the week! Stay tuned.