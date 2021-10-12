WATCH: A toasty Tuesday! Summer in fall continues

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

Hope you didn’t put the shorts away just yet…That’s right summer in October continues with more sunshine our unseasonable warm weather is expected to continue into Tuesday! Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s yet again!

By the way, the record high for Tuesday in Syracuse is 86° once again set back in 1928. We are pretty confident that record is safe.

We officially tied the record Monday for the most number of days with a daily high temperature above 70° in a calendar year! Our forecast high of 81° will officially break that record which was set 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/qmlzP36OxU — Kate Thornton (@KateThorntonNC9) October 12, 2021

It does turn cooler after Tuesday but remains well above average through the rest of the week. Stay tuned to see when cooler changes finally arrive (likely by the end of the upcoming weekend).

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead and with a weakening cold front sliding in towards Wednesday morning. It’s mild once again with a few spotty light showers possible near and especially after midnight Tuesday night. Lows drop into the low 60s for most.

WEDNESDAY:

A weak cold front slides through Wednesday morning with more clouds than not and a few more spotty light showers, but much of Wednesday looks to be dry.

Yes, Wednesday will be cooler than the first half of this week but remain some 10 to 15 degrees above average for the middle of October in CNY! Highs should be in the low to mid 70s.

LATE WEEK:

Still feeling more like September rather than October for the last half of the week with a little sun at times, but more clouds than not both Thursday and Friday. Despite the cloud cover temperatures are expected to top out well into the 70s to round out the week.

It finally appears that an October feel returns over the weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we approach the weekend.