WATCH: A touch of light snow/flurries late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



TONIGHT:

A weak disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft passing through with a brief shot of light snow and flurries late this evening into the overnight. A very light accumulation of a fresh coating is possible. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s tonight.

SUNDAY – SUNDAY NIGHT:

Sunday, a warm front is approaching central New York. There is a good chance of steadier snow developing after 3 pm across CNY into Sunday evening. Thanks to the temperatures being mainly near or above freezing most of the time while the snow is falling roads should stay mainly wet for most, but could get a little slick and sloppy in spots, especially over the higher terrain and secondary roads. Before precipitation moves out of CNY (towards midnight) we could see some rain mixing in.

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 30s and lows Sunday night will be in the low to mid 30s and probably rise into the upper 30s by Monday morning.

Accumulations are still light late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, around a trace to an inch or two for most, with the best chance for 2 inches occurring over a the Tug Hill and hills south of Syracuse.

MONDAY:

In the wake of the warm front we should manage to get back into the 40s on Monday with even some breaks of sun trying to develop Monday afternoon.