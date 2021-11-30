WATCH: A touch of snow around this afternoon, but more significant snow for a few tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Scattered snow showers/flurries are possible for the first part of the afternoon, especially across the Southern Finger Lakes thanks to a weakening clipper sliding to the south of us. Once again, little to no accumulation is expected with this clipper across CNY. But it will sure look pretty! Any snow moves out of Central New York by mid-afternoon.

Highs should be a touch milder than Monday with highs topping out in the upper 30s. That means even when it is snowing roads likely stay wet and not white.

TONIGHT:

A few snow showers come through tonight with a weakening cold front. Behind the front, there will be some lake effect snow developing east of Lake Ontario compliments of a west wind that should deposit a good 2 to 5 inches or so of snow in and around the Tug Hill. The lower elevations towards the lake shore should not see anything more than a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches tonight. Most in CNY, including the Syracuse area will see little to no snow accumulation tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties from 7pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday for several inches of snowfall and the potential for slick and snow-covered roads for areas primarily around the Tug Hill.

Lows drop into the low to mid 30s tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

Midweek looks mainly quiet with just some lake effect snow showers/flurries north of Syracuse to start the day.

There also will be some sunshine developing during the day, especially in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the south and west. Highs should sneak into the low 40s during the afternoon too!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s a bit breezy and turning milder Wednesday night with a passing rain/snow shower or two possible thanks to a warm front passing through. Temperatures rise out of the low 30s to near 40 by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY:

It’s a windy, milder and damp Thursday ahead of a clipper that swings through Thursday afternoon with some rain expected. Highs are well into the 40s to possibly 50 midday/early Thursday afternoon, but readings cool back into the low to mid-40s by day’s end behind the clipper.

Rain may mix with and possibly change to a little snow over the higher terrain late in the day, and for the rest of CNY later Thursday night.