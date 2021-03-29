WATCH: A touch of Spring Tuesday but Winter looms later in the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

High pressure slides south and east of CNY and the Northeast late tonight and a southeast breeze will develop towards Tuesday morning. The breeze will cause temperatures to start to rise around or just before daybreak Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the 20s to near 30, probably just after midnight.

TUESDAY:

Mid spring warmth returns on Tuesday thanks to a southerly breeze and lots of late March sunshine! Tuesday is easily the pick day of the week so try to take advantage of it!

The southerly breeze on the backside of the above-mentioned high-pressure system pushes high temperatures well up into the 60s Tuesday afternoon!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It’s breezy and mild Tuesday night with clouds increasing after midnight and lows dropping to between 45 and 50.

WEDNESDAY (LAST DAY OF MARCH):

It’s still on the mild side Wednesday, albeit not as warm as Tuesday, with some rain showers developing during the midday/afternoon. Those rain showers move in ahead and with a strong cold front moving into the region Wednesday afternoon.

This cold front with an area of low pressure developing along brings about a change in seasons for the last half of the week to start the month of April.