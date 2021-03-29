WATCH: A touch of Spring Tuesday but Winter looms later in the week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

High pressure slides south and east of CNY and the Northeast late tonight and a southeast breeze will develop towards Tuesday morning. The breeze will cause temperatures to start to rise around or just before daybreak Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the 20s to near 30, probably just after midnight.

TUESDAY:

Mid spring warmth returns on Tuesday thanks to a southerly breeze and lots of late March sunshine! Tuesday is easily the pick day of the week so try to take advantage of it!

The southerly breeze on the backside of the above-mentioned high-pressure system pushes high temperatures well up into the 60s Tuesday afternoon!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It’s breezy and mild Tuesday night with clouds increasing after midnight and lows dropping to between 45 and 50.

WEDNESDAY (LAST DAY OF MARCH):

It’s still on the mild side Wednesday, albeit not as warm as Tuesday, with some rain showers developing during the midday/afternoon. Those rain showers move in ahead and with a strong cold front moving into the region Wednesday afternoon.

This cold front with an area of low pressure developing along brings about a change in seasons for the last half of the week to start the month of April.  Click here for the details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area