WATCH: A very mild night could lead to record warmth in CNY Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Spring Fever settled into CNY Wednesday with most climbing into the 60s! Not a record in Syracuse, but only two degrees off from the record of 67 set back in 1977! We are in the midst of the warmest weather since November here in Central New York and the rest of the Northeast and it will last through Thursday.

OVERNIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy, a bit breezy and mild with a shower or two possible overnight. The steady breeze and some cloud cover should keep our temperatures from dropping below the mid 40s for many.

THURSDAY:

We will stay breezy and probably be even warmer Thursday with intervals of sun and a few showers possible north and west of Syracuse near sunrise, but odds of seeing showers will go after 3 pm. There could even be a rumble of thunder with the showers late in the day. Bottom line, much of the day looks to be dry with even a little sun at times so try to get outside if possible.

Highs will be in record territory up around 67, possibly touching 70 with enough sun!! The record high for Thursday is 67º set back in 1977 just like Wednesday’s record.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will sweep through late Thursday night with some rain showers which will cool us off into the 30s to around 40 by sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY:

High pressure will build in quickly Friday behind the late Thursday night cold front passage which will lead to a partly to mostly sunny Friday. It will also be windy and cooler, but still mild for mid-March, as highs will be in the low to mid 50s around lunch before falling into and through the 40s during the afternoon.

There may be a spotty shower towards sunset Friday too, as a reinforcing cold front dives into CNY Friday evening, but overall the end of the week looks dry.

There is a chance for a few snow showers/flurries Friday night with and just behind the cold front, but the air should dry out enough so that little lake effect develops.

WEEKEND:

The weekend will be brisk and a bit chilly but not as cold as last weekend thankfully, plus both days should feature a fair amount of sun! Highs will be primarily in the 30s, but brisk winds both days, especially Sunday will make it feel more like the 20s by day and teens at night.

We cannot rule out a few passing snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday, but for all intents and purposes the weekend looks to be dry.

By the way, if you are looking to wash your vehicle and or go for a walk/run it appears the weather will be cooperative for the most part through the rest of the week into the weekend! The only day you will have to keep a closer eye on Live Doppler 9 will be Thursday, mainly after 3. Enjoy!