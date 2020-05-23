WATCH: A very nice and comfortable night ahead!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is in charge again and providing us with a nice comfy night under a mainly clear sky. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday looks like the driest day of the holiday weekend. It’ll be a warm and not that humid with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

A warm front slowly approaching from the west could bring a couple of scattered showers to the western part of Central New York late in the day, but most should stay dry through Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Warm front will drift into CNY with scattered showers/storm late Sunday night into the start of Memorial Day. Lows will be near 60.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY):

To end the holiday weekend on Monday (Memorial Day), a warm front will slowly slide east of us during the day with a couple of lingering showers/storm possible mainly in the morning followed by more in the way of sun for the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low 80s and it’ll certainly feel like summer with the humidity coming up too.

So, if you are planning on making outdoor plans on Memorial Day, be sure to have the Live Doppler 9 app downloaded to your smart phones and tablets. That way, you’ll be able to see where any scattered showers are with relation to your location.