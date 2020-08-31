WATCH: A very pleasant last day of August

Weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

The week will start off great under more sunshine and seasonably warm/mild temperatures. Highs on Monday should make the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

It will turn at least somewhat cloudier Monday night into Tuesday. A couple of showers are possible late at night through dawn Tuesday, the first day of September, as some moisture tries to work in on the backside of high pressure.

Highs Tuesday should be a little warmer around 80, plus it will be a bit more humid under intervals of sun.

