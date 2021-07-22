WATCH: A very refreshing Thursday!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

High pressure stays in control of the weather across CNY Thursday with more sunshine and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Enjoy! We deserve this break in the soggy weather.

FRIDAY:

An upper air disturbance and weak surface trough could trigger a spotty shower or two Friday, especially north and east of Syracuse. Highs to round out the week are expected to be very pleasant mid to upper 70s with no humidity issues either!

Needless to say, the overall drier weather anticipated for the last half of the week is definitely welcome news and needed across CNY.

WEEKEND:

The start of the weekend looks dry and warmer. We have sunshine on Saturday fading behind increasing clouds. The humidity will start coming up Saturday as well.

Our next system to bring rain and storms will impact us going into Sunday. There is still some fine tuning of how cleanly a cold front comes through Saturday night-Sunday. This will determine how wet of a day Sunday ends up being.