WATCH: A warm and sunny day for back to work and back to school for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

After some clouds and a couple of sprinkles to start the day, we’re in store for a pretty nice Tuesday.

High pressure wins out in the end though as drier air ultimately dries up the majority of the lake clouds as the day progresses, and as a result the afternoon will be terrific!

All in all, it looks like a nice day as many head back to work and some kids get the school year started! Highs warm well into the 70s under that September sunshine!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It’s breezy and quite balmy Tuesday night with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, and lows dropping only into the mid to upper 60s. A few showers could develop towards dawn for areas north of Syracuse, closer to Watertown.

WEDNESDAY:

Another cold front is slated to arrive in CNY Wednesday afternoon with another round of showers and a few storms developing after 9 or 10 am. Any storm that develops Wednesday afternoon could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Highs midweek should climb well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sunshine/dry time Wednesday. It’s going to be breezy day too.