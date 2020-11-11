WATCH: A warm, summery night in Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

High pressure that has controlled the weather around CNY and much of the Eastern U.S. for the last week will slowly slide away, but not before providing us with another amazing, record warm day for Tuesday!

OVERNIGHT:

A south-southwesterly wind remains steady with increasing clouds during the night. That will mean temperatures drop much more slowly than the past few evenings. It will feel like summer with lows within a few degrees of 60! That means our overnight low likely ends up being about 10 degrees above the average high for this time of year!

There may even be a few showers sliding in from the west towards daybreak

WEDNESDAY:

Finally, some rain showers enter the picture Wednesday as a cold front approaches and slowly moves through Central New York during the afternoon. There could even be some thunder.

Highs still manage to get up to around 70 despite the showers and clouds though! The record high for Wednesday is 73° and will likely not be broken due to the clouds and showers.

By this point, Syracuse will have gone a full week without rain and highs at least in the 60s and low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Wednesday’s cold front will be to our east Thursday and high pressure builds in. Sunshine is back after a cloud start to the day but more seasonable November-like air returns to Central New York.