WATCH: A wash for some, very warm for everyone

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

AT A GLANCE:

Cloudy and very warm Saturday, near 60° for most of CNY.

Heaviest of the rain stays along the Lake Ontario shoreline and the St. Lawrence River Valley Saturday. This is where the greatest risk for minor flooding is.

Showers move south into Syracuse Saturday evening and Saturday night.

Some freezing rain/ice possible the farther north Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Gusty, possible damaging winds Sunday morning.

Still very mild Sunday morning. Temperatures back off in the 40s by days end.

Precipitation tapers off Sunday afternoon.

SATURDAY:

We’re even warmer on Saturday. Temperatures are on track to soar to near 60 degrees!

It looks like the heaviest rain falls in the northern tier of New York, through the St. Lawrence Valley and the Great Lakes where 2+” of rain is possible. Flood watches go in effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and Oneida counties for the possibility of low lying and urban flooding.

Outside of those areas including Syracuse, Auburn, Ithaca, and Cortland there should be plenty of rain-free time Saturday morning through the early afternoon to go outside and take advantage of the warm air.

The wind will be a bit breezy at times gusting from the southwest up to 20-25 mph.

Around Saturday evening the stalled front seems to want to sag a bit south closer towards Syracuse and the Thruway corridor bringing rain showers into most of the area.

This is when of the rest of CNY will pick up 0.5 to 1.0” of rain by Sunday morning with the flooding risk rather low.

This is also when we could see quite a temperature difference from Watertown (likely in the 30s) to the southern Finger Lakes (still in the 50s to near 60!).

SATURDAY NIGHT:

This is where location, location, location makes a difference with the temperatures. The farther north you are the colder it’ll be. The farther south, the warmer it’ll be. It all depends on where the front wants to hang out Saturday night.

One new trend we are picking up is the possibility of strong, perhaps damaging, winds coming through central New York late at night.

A strong cold front is approaching close to sunrise and a line of showers out ahead of this front may tap into some pretty strong winds aloft. 50 mph plus wind gusts are possible at this time and we wouldn’t even rule out some thunder.

SUNDAY:

Our threat for rain drops of quickly after sunrise Sunday. There should be long rain-free periods during the day.

Winds remain strong through the day with gusts of greater than 40 mph.

Temperatures start the day in the 50s but end up in the upper 30s by late afternoon.