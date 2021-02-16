WATCH: A winter storm brought a mix overnight, when will it end?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Takeaways:

-Low moved farther north overnight

-Sleet/freezing rain moved farther north with the warmer air

-This means less snow to shovel for most

-Widespread precipitation tapering during morning commute

-Lake effect develops late Tuesday with return of colder air

TUESDAY:

Snow/wintry mix will taper quickly to spotty lighter snow and patchy freezing drizzle and possibly plain drizzle after 7 or 8 am. The early Tuesday morning commute will likely be slick. Be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time to get to work if you have to go in. Thankfully, traffic volume should be lower than “normal” since most of the kids are on winter break this week.

The tapering of precipitation along with temperatures warming into the 30s will mean road conditions improve quickly the remainder of the morning.

It will turn colder later Tuesday afternoon and as winds become more west-northwesterly later in the day into Tuesday evening some lake effect snow showers will develop. Additional snow during the day will be minimal.

The afternoon and evening commute on Tuesday should be much better with not much precipitation expected between 9 am and 4 pm.

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

So, when you add the snow up between Monday evening and Tuesday midday snowfall totals should range from 4 to 8” across much of the region, but 2 to 4” for the southeastern corner of CNY due to more sleet and freezing rain expected. Jefferson, northern Lewis, far northern Oswego and western Wayne counties have the best chance of seeing 10 inches to possibly a foot or so of snow come Tuesday evening.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A cold west-northwest flow will produce a spray of lake snow showers and embedded squalls Tuesday evening that should evolve into a band of lake snow initially to the north of Syracuse but should come down into the Syracuse area overnight.

An additional 1 to 4” if not a bit more in the most persistent snows is expected southeast of Lake Ontario which does include Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY:

Any lingering lake snow showers will taper Wednesday morning/early afternoon and possibly give way to a little sun in the afternoon if we are lucky. It will be a colder day with highs closer to 20.

We will be watching another winter storm late in the week that could produce more significant snow across CNY. Stay tuned for updates.