WATCH: A wintry Tuesday in CNY, cold with lake effect snow

Weather
Posted:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TUESDAY:

A reinforcing cold front will swing through this morning with a little burst of snow for many mainly in the morning through the early afternoon. This little burst of snow will be followed by a spray of snow showers and flurries off Lake Ontario on a brisk west-northwest wind in the afternoon. Watch for visibilities to come down for a short time any time there is a snow shower.

A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is possible for all Tuesday, but in the higher elevations south of Syracuse a couple of spots may end up with 3 or 4 inches.

Roads could get a little slick in spots mainly across the hills and possibly on side streets, as temperatures for most will be above freezing when the snow is falling. 

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Lake snow showers and flurries will linger through Tuesday night with an additional coating to an inch or two possible. It will be cold with lows near 25.

WEDNESDAY:

After some lingering lake flakes to kick off your Wednesday we should see at least some intervals/breaks of sun sneak through during the afternoon. Highs will only manage to make the low to mid 30s, that’s some 10 to 15 degrees below average!

Not a fan of the winter chill? Well, you are in luck because Mother Nature is going to provide us with another warm up to round out the week! Stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Current Snowfall Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Chill

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

