WATCH: Accumulating lake effect snow going into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

Steady light snow will likely taper to flurries midday Friday as a weak area of low pressure moves off the east Coast. Nothing more than another coating to an inch of snow expected.

Highs Friday afternoon manage to end up near freezing. That more ‘seasonable’ air along with an approaching jet stream disturbance will cause snow showers (much like summer showers) to develop during late afternoon. There could even be a few bursts of snow in time for the evening commute so be mindful of changeable conditions on the roads.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY:

Friday night into Saturday some locally heavy lake snow develops southeast of Lake Ontario. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for parts of the region. This heavy snow will likely be close to the Syracuse area. Click here for more on the watch.

As of Thursday evening, it seems the core of the heaviest snow is just west of downtown Syracuse across northern Cayuga into Wayne counties. In the more persistent lake snows Friday night into Saturday 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible with some localized totals around a foot.

Outside the main lake effect Saturday there will be some flurries as it is only in the 20s with a brisk wind making it feel like it is closer to 10 above.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend to be out and about. The snow from Saturday is done, the winds are much lighter and there is sun as well. That would make the upper 20s we have forecast seem even warmer.