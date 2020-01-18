WATCH: Accumulating snow arrives by midday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEEKEND:

A storm moving through the Ohio Valley will spread snow across CNY Saturday. In its wake, lake effect snow will bring additional accumulations Sunday.

TAKEAWAYS:

A storm will affect the region Saturday afternoon into Saturday night

CNY will see accumulating snow (about 1-4 inches for most by Saturday evening with more in higher elevations)

Wind gusts could exceed 20-30 mph Saturday evening/Sunday

Travel will likely become at least somewhat challenging Saturday afternoon

Steady snow tapers Saturday evening to a lighter wintry mix south of thruway

Lake effect kicks in by Sunday morning



TIMING OF ARRIVAL:

Accumulating snow arrives by midday.

Bulk of accumulation for Syracuse and south of the Thruway falls in the afternoon. Snow continues north in the evening while a bit of a wintry mix falls near Syracuse overnight.

ACCUMULATIONS:

The best chances for the most significant snow will occur north of Syracuse where the colder air is locked in longer (around the Tug Hill and northern Oneida County).

We’re thinking most of CNY picks up about 1-4” of snow Saturday afternoon, with an additional 1-2 Saturday night. This will bring a 24-hour total of about 2-5” for most, with up to 8” in the hilltops south of Syracuse by Sunday morning.

There will be higher amounts across the Tug Hill and the southern Adirondacks snow is expected to fall longer. Up to a foot or more of snow is expected for the heart of the Tug Hill in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties and parts of northern Oneida County.

It’s also going to get quite windy again! Beginning Saturday afternoon and through much of Sunday, winds will be gusting as high as 30-45 mph.

Saturday night some sleet or freezing rain will mix in from the Syracuse west into the Finger Lakes. The wintry mix would be light so any freezing rain would cause just a light glaze.

North of Syracuse mainly snow continues to fall most of Saturday night.

SUNDAY:

Sunday turns colder with some accumulating lake snow likely and everyone feels a strong wind.