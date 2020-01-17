WATCH: Accumulating snow arrives Saturday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase Friday night but it remains dry, just chilly.

WEEKEND:

Now that winter is back from its hiatus, we’re focusing in on our next snow storm slated to move in.

TAKEAWAYS:

A storm will affect the region Saturday afternoon into Saturday night

CNY will see accumulating snow (about 1-4 inches for most by Saturday evening with more in higher elevations)

Wind gusts could exceed 20-30 mph Saturday evening/Sunday

Travel will likely become at least somewhat challenging Saturday afternoon

Steady snow tapers Saturday evening

Lake effect kicks in by Sunday morning

Late Saturday night, some sleet tries to work into the Finger Lakes and -81 corridor.

It appears that any changeover to sleet/rain doesn’t occur until overnight Saturday and the precipitation is light.



TIMING OF ARRIVAL:

Saturday starts dry.

Snow arrives to Finger Lakes and Syracuse by 11 a.m.- Noon Saturday

ACCUMULATIONS:

The best chances for the most significant snow will occur north of Syracuse where the colder air is locked in longer (around the Tug Hill and northern Oneida County).

We’re thinking most of CNY picks up about 1-4” of snow Saturday afternoon, with an additional 1-2 Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring a 24-hour total of about 2-5 for most, with up to 8” in the hilltops south of Syracuse by Sunday morning.

There will be higher amounts across the Tug Hill and the southern Adirondacks snow is expected to fall longer. Up to a foot or more of snow is expected for the heart of the Tug Hill in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties and parts of northern Oneida county.

It’s also going to get quite windy again! Beginning Saturday afternoon and through much of Sunday, winds will be gusting as high as 30-45 mph.

SUNDAY:

Sunday turns colder with some accumulating lake snow likely and everyone feels a strong wind.