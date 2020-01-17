Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Accumulating snow arrives Saturday afternoon

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase Friday night but it remains dry, just chilly.

WEEKEND:

Now that winter is back from its hiatus, we’re focusing in on our next snow storm slated to move in.

TAKEAWAYS:

  • A storm will affect the region Saturday afternoon into Saturday night
  • CNY will see accumulating snow (about 1-4 inches for most by Saturday evening with more in higher elevations)
  • Wind gusts could exceed 20-30 mph Saturday evening/Sunday
  • Travel will likely become at least somewhat challenging Saturday afternoon
  • Steady snow tapers Saturday evening
  • Lake effect kicks in by Sunday morning

Late Saturday night, some sleet tries to work into the Finger Lakes and -81 corridor.

It appears that any changeover to sleet/rain doesn’t occur until overnight Saturday and the precipitation is light.


TIMING OF ARRIVAL:

Saturday starts dry.
Snow arrives to Finger Lakes and Syracuse by 11 a.m.- Noon Saturday

ACCUMULATIONS:

The best chances for the most significant snow will occur north of Syracuse where the colder air is locked in longer (around the Tug Hill and northern Oneida County).

We’re thinking most of CNY picks up about 1-4” of snow Saturday afternoon, with an additional 1-2 Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring a 24-hour total of about 2-5 for most, with up to 8” in the hilltops south of Syracuse by Sunday morning.

There will be higher amounts across the Tug Hill and the southern Adirondacks snow is expected to fall longer. Up to a foot or more of snow is expected for the heart of the Tug Hill in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties and parts of northern Oneida county.

It’s also going to get quite windy again! Beginning Saturday afternoon and through much of Sunday, winds will be gusting as high as 30-45 mph.

SUNDAY:

Sunday turns colder with some accumulating lake snow likely and everyone feels a strong wind.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected