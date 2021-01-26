WATCH: Accumulating snow arrives Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

TUESDAY:

A weak area of low pressure will make a run at Central New York and provide the region with accumulating snow and even a little ice to the south of Syracuse Tuesday into Tuesday night. For this reason, National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of CNY. For more details click here.

Snow will develop during the morning Tuesday after 9 or 10 and could fall heavily at times before tapering to light snow/flurries Tuesday night.

The snow will probably fall heaviest between about 10 am and sunset Tuesday when snowfall rates could very well reach an inch per hour at times.

About 3 to 6 inches looks to be likely Tuesday across much of CNY by early evening, while 1 to 3” of snow will probably occur down across the Southern Finger Lakes due to some sleet/freezing rain probably mixing in at times during the afternoon/evening.

Roads will likely become slick and sloppy by the late morning/midday hours and stay that way through the evening commute. Highs Tuesday should be in the upper 20s to around 30.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Any steadier snow tapers to lighter snow showers/flurries after 8 or 9 in the evening and there may even be a little patchy freezing drizzle mixed in with the snow at times Tuesday night. An additional slushy coating to an inch or so of snow is expected Tuesday evening between 7 and midnight for most.

This will provide most of Central New York, including the Syracuse area with snowfall totals between 3 and 6” Tuesday through Tuesday evening. Again, 1 to 3” will occur over the Southern Finger Lakes due to less precipitation and some mixing.

Temperatures may actually rise into the low 30s during the evening before easing back into the 20s by morning. Roads should improve but untreated surfaces remain slick through the night so just be aware if you will be out and about.

MIDWEEK:

Some residual low-level moisture with a chilly breeze out of the northwest will provide the area with lingering flurries throughout much of Wednesday, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs on Wednesday will be near 30.

Much colder weather is expected for the end of the week with temperatures likely only in the teens for highs Friday and Saturday.