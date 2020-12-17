WATCH: Accumulating snow quickly moving out after sunrise

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the southern counties of Central New York into the start of Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Onondaga and surrounding counties.

THURSDAY:

There is some heavy snow still falling before sunrise southeast of Syracuse. Visibility for many will be below zero and roads are snow covered. We have light to moderate snow falling for the rest of CNY, including Syracuse.

After 6 a.m. this snow will begin to move out pretty quickly. We’re left with just a few flurries late morning and midday.

This afternoon we could even see some sun poke through the clouds. It will remain brisk and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

It will be quiet and cold Thursday night with a partly cloudy sky thanks to high pressure building in from the northwest. Lows will drop to between 10 and 15.

High pressure stays in control of the weather across the Northeast on Friday and will likely provide us with some sunshine, light winds and highs getting back into the low 30s.

The weekend will turn somewhat milder and start quiet, but a little snow possibly mixed with rain should come through on Sunday with a weakening front.