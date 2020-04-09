WATCH: Accumulating snow, wind and cold for the end of the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Spring officially began nearly 3 weeks ago, but as we know in Central New York, cold and snow can still make appearances in April. The average amount of snow that occurs in Syracuse for the month of April is nearly four inches. We mention this because snow is in our future before the end of the week.

THURSDAY EVENING:

For most, we have a much brighter sky this evening than we did this morning! It sure is blustery though. With the help of the sun, temperatures have gone back into the mid 40s around Syracuse, but with the wind it feels more like the 30s. There are a few scattered showers, mainly south of Syracuse through this evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It will remain windy and turn even colder Thursday night into Friday as low pressure strengthens off the Maine coast. The counterclockwise winds around this storm will circulate moisture into Central New York. While most of the night is quiet, we expect snow showers to increase toward sunrise Friday. Temperatures are near 30 by morning with a wind chill in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Snow will continue steady through the morning, then taper by midday. Some rain could mix in over lower elevations.

Snowfall around Syracuse will end up a coating to an inch or two. In the hills south of the city there could be some 2 to 4 inch totals. Over the Tug Hill 3 to 6 inches are possible. Most of this snow accumulates Friday morning.

Highs Friday end up in the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chills ranging from about 20 to 30 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A bit more lake snow should be around Friday night into the start of Saturday too with at least a minor additional accumulation southeast and east of Lake Ontario.