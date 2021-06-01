WATCH: After a dry night, showers return to Central New York Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s across CNY as high pressure remains in control.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure anchored just off the East Coast Wednesday will help usher in a batch of moisture with a wave of low pressure from the south during the afternoon and evening. A few showers and possibly a storm is expected to develop after 1 or 2 pm right into the evening.

High temperatures Wednesday should be in the mid to upper 70s with enough sunshine in the morning.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A warm front moves into CNY with more numerous showers and an embedded storm possible for Wednesday night. It’s a mild, somewhat breezy night too with lows likely not dropping below 60 for most.

THURSDAY:

The best chance of rain this week is Thursday with an area of low pressure slowly moving close to the area providing lots of clouds and more numerous showers and a few storms. Highs should make the low to mid 70s and it will be a little humid too.

FRIDAY:

Thursday’s system is expected to slowly depart Friday morning but thanks to lingering low-level moisture and daytime heating we do think a few showers and possibly a storm could pop up during the day. Overall, though, Friday looks to be drier than Thursday with more breaks of sun too.



Highs to end the week should be up near 80 with humidity levels up a bit but still not too bad.

If you are not a fan of mid-summer heat and humidity, then get ready to grin and bear it because it’s heading our way this weekend and beyond. Click here for more details.