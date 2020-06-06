WATCH: After a hot end to the week, we cool down for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

A cold front continues to push through the area Saturday morning, so we’re keeping the chance for showers in the forecast for a couple hours past sunrise.

After that, there should be a lot of rain-free time late morning through mid afternoon. Later in the afternoon, a few new showers/storms may develop over the North Country and over Finger Lakes. Most stay dry with some sunshine and a breeze.

SUNDAY:

A reinforcing push of cooler air settles into Central New York for the end of the weekend. Temperatures end up in the upper 60s to near 70 for most Sunday which is a little below normal for this time of year.

This cooler air is also drier and that means our sky should be mostly sunny. Despite the slightly below average temperatures, it should still feel like quite a nice day!

The air mass over us to end the weekend will remain in place early next week. The strong June sun will modify the air so we will warm quickly day to day and by mid-week we could be near 90!