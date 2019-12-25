WATCH: After a quiet Christmas Day what’s next weather-wise?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase Wednesday night thanks to some moisture dropping in from the northwest along a stalled front near CNY. We expect it to stay dry though with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY:

Moisture is beginning to return Thursday so look for more in the way of clouds. After some filtered sunshine through high clouds early the morning look for mostly cloudy skies.

There is some indication that as warmth tries to return here early Thursday evening there could be a few sprinkles or light showers. Over higher elevations there could be some light freezing rain.

END OF THE WEEK:

A weak weather system drops southeast from Canada Thursday night into Friday and should bring us at least a few light rain showers. This could be our first measurable precipitation in a week!

Friday is another mild day with temperatures in the upper 40s thanks to an increasing southwest wind.

THE WEEKEND:

Friday’s rain maker is moving out Saturday morning. There could even be a few flurries later Friday night before the precipitation finally ends. High pressure is building in Saturday so look for clouds to give way to at least some sun.

By the end of the weekend, a stronger area of low pressure is tracking into the northern Mississippi Valley. That means southerly winds and mild weather for central New York Sunday with a good chance of rain.