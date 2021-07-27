WATCH: After a slow start Wednesday, sun returns to Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

Skies will ty to clear overnight in Central New York but because of the rain earlier we should see fog form close to sunrise.

Lows are expected to dip into the upper 50s to around 60 with lower humidity overnight too.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure tries to sneak in from the north and helps provide us with increasing sunshine for Wednesday afternoon after a slow start and possibly a touch of patchy drizzle/mist around to kick off the day.

It is less humid and a bit cooler Wednesday too with highs close to 80. Yes, Wednesday afternoon should be GREAT! Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The weather stays quiet Wednesday night with high pressure remaining in control, but some clouds will try to work in towards Thursday morning. Lows drop into the low 60s.

LATE WEEK:

A stronger cold front moves in from the northwest with a few scattered showers and storms expected to develop later Thursday afternoon and especially during the evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

We turn cooler, and possibly cool enough to produce a few lake effect rain showers primarily Friday morning with highs struggling to make the low to mid 70s!

There could even be a waterspout or two popping up over Lake Ontario Friday thanks to the difference between the cooler air moving over the warmer lake water.