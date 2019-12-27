WATCH: After a week-long respite, rain is back in the forecast

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





THURSDAY OVERNIGHT :

As even warmer air tries to return to central New York Thursday night rain showers become more widespread.

We are in a warm sector overnight so temperatures in Syracuse won’t drop too much and are likely to start the day near or better than 40 degrees. Winter Weather Advisories that were up for areas over the Tug Hill have been cancelled as of late evening.

END OF THE WEEK:

A weak weather system drops southeast from Canada Thursday night into Friday and should bring us at least a few light rain showers. This would be our first measurable precipitation in a week!

Friday is another mild day with temperatures in the upper 40s thanks to an increasing southwest wind.

THE WEEKEND:

Friday’s rain maker is moving out Saturday morning. There could even be a few flurries later Friday night before the precipitation finally ends. High pressure is building in Saturday so look for clouds to give way to at least some sun by afternoon.

By the end of the weekend, a stronger area of low pressure is tracking into the northern Mississippi Valley. That means southerly winds and mild weather for central New York Sunday with a good chance of rain.