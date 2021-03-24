WATCH: After rain how warm does Central New York get Thursday?

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A tough of low pressure is shifting east of Central New York early this evening so our threat for showers is ending.

There may be a few breaks in the clouds overnight, but we won’t cool much.  Syracuse’s low ends up close to 50.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks mainly dry as we are between storm systems.  Sunshine is looking more and more likely once some stubborn clouds in the morning burn off.

A southwesterly wind helps with the sun so we still think our highs are in the low 70s.  This would make Thursday the warmest day of this current stretch of warm weather. Our record high for Thursday, by the way, is 78 degrees set back in 1988.

FRIDAY:

The best chance of us seeing welcome rain in Central New York seems to be late Thursday night into Friday ahead of an intensifying storm system along with its warm and cold fronts pass through.  Rainfall totals may range from half to three quarters of an inch more by sunset Friday. There could even be a thunderstorm late Thursday night until midday Friday when a cold front sweeps through the region.

It remains unseasonably warm Friday with highs at least in the 60s. Temperatures will be dropping during the afternoon and evening though. It will also be a bit blustery. A cold front will usher in a cooler airmass for the weekend.

