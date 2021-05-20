WATCH: After record heat Thursday another hot day Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

After reaching the upper 80s and low 90s today, our temperatures, with some clouds won’t drop all that much overnight. Lows are mild and near 60.

FRIDAY:

If you thought Thursday was hot, you’ll think the same about today.

Highs Friday should get back into the upper 80s to near 90 Friday with enough sunshine. It is going to feel more like the middle of summer rather than late spring across CNY. Enjoy, warm weather lovers!

Instead of having dew points in the 30s, 40s and low 50s like they’ve been for the first half of this week, the dew points will range from the mid-50s to low 60s Friday. By the weekend the dew points will probably range from about 60 to 65 much of the weekend.

The increasing humidity levels will lead to slightly better odds of seeing a spotty shower/storm in the afternoon and evening, but most of Friday is expected to be dry.

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans this weekend? If so, be sure to keep tabs on Live Doppler 9 via our NewsChannel 9 app because there will be a little shower/storm activity around at times this weekend.

A weakening trough of low pressure will try to sneak into CNY from the north on Saturday and may set off a few scattered showers and storms, but much of Saturday at this point looks to be dry.

What about Sunday? Well, it appears a cold front to the north across Southeastern Canada Sunday morning will swing through sometime Sunday afternoon with some showers and storms. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s or so early Sunday afternoon prior to the cold front working through.

Cooler and drier air, refreshing air mass is expected to work in Sunday evening into the start of next week in the wake of the cold front.