WATCH: All quiet Friday before damaging winds and record warmth race through CNY this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s the calm before the storm. Enjoy the fairly pleasant Friday! The wind, rain, and temperatures ramp up Saturday.

FRIDAY:

Friday overall is a quiet, but cloudy day. We could see some breaks of sun, but your odds increase the farther south into the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier you travel.

It starts to warm up a little bit too with highs back in the 40s!

WEEKEND:

There are three things at play Saturday.

Temperatures: We be on record watch Saturday! The record high is 63° and we are forecasting a high of 62°. After the cold front the temperatures will tumble back into the 40s to round out the day. Rain/Storms: The first batch of steady and possibly heavy rain moves through CNY Saturday morning with the warm front. During the day the rain showers are more scattered in nature until the cold front passes. Between about 5-9pm a line of rain and possible thunderstorms sweep through CNY west to east. Wind: Wind gusts ramp up to 30-50 mph later Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Closer to Lake Ontario you go where we have wind alerts, gusts over 60mph are possible. Be on alert for debris like down tree branches and limbs, power outages, and secure your holiday decorations and any loose outdoor items.

Although not as windy as Saturday, it is still breezy on Sunday. It’s also cooler, but comfortable with highs in the 40s.

A surge of dry air funnels in behind the cold front. Our chances for any lingering rain or snow showers looks lower than we were thinking earlier. In fact, it is looking more like our skies turn out sunny.