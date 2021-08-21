WATCH: All quiet tonight, but what about Sunday, and Hurricane Henri?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

No change to the air mass over us for the rest of this weekend so look for more of the same, warmer than normal temperatures and plenty of humidity.

TONIGHT:

After sunset, showers and storms fizzle and fade since we lose our daytime heating.

It’s still mild and muggy with lows near 70.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of dry time Sunday morning but there is a threat for a few more scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon, especially south and east of Syracuse thanks to daytime heating and humidity and an upper-level low. Isolated flash flooding is possible as the storms could be slow to move.

We’ll be watching Hurricane Henri come closer to making landfall on or near Eastern Long Island and or Southeastern Connecticut. Click here for more details.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few of the outer bands of the Hurricane Henri will attempt to make a run at the eastern part of CNY across parts of Oneida, Madison, and Chenango counties. The biggest question is how far west do the outer bands of rain make it? This depends on the track of ‘Henri’ Sunday night into Monday.

We believe at least a few showers will be around Sunday night for many, but especially east of Syracuse and 81 where a few tropical downpours can’t be ruled out which could lead to isolated flash flooding. Lows near 70.

MONDAY:

It stays warm and muggy Monday with at least a few showers and storms around and in any downpours urban and small stream flooding is possible, but widespread flooding is not expected.

Highs to start the week should be in the low to mid 80s with once again a tropical feel sticking around thanks to the high levels of humidity.

MIDWEEK:

Tuesday and Wednesday looks mainly, if not totally dry with more hazy sun and steamy as highs warm well into the 80s to around 90!

Yes, great news that it is looking mainly rain free, and if you have pool and or beach plans it looks perfect!