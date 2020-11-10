WATCH: Amazing afternoon with record warmth and sunshine!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

High pressure that has controlled the weather around CNY and much of the Eastern U.S. for the past almost week will slowly slide away, but not before providing us with another amazing, record warm day for Tuesday!

THIS AFTERNOON:

A bit of a south-southwesterly breeze and a lot of sunshine again will provide us with a stellar afternoon! Soak it up because we likely will not feel the mid to upper 70s again for quite a while.

The record high Tuesday was 74° set back in 1931 just like Mondays record high was, but as of noon we had already reached 75° and still climbing!…

TONIGHT:

A south-southwesterly wind will be a pretty stiff with increasing clouds during the night. There may even be a few showers sliding in towards daybreak. It will feel like summer Tuesday night with lows within a few degrees of 60! So our lows will probably end up being about 10 degrees above the average high for this time of year!

WEDNESDAY:

Finally, some rain showers enter the picture Wednesday as a cold front approaches and slowly moves through Central New York during the afternoon. Highs will still manage to get up to around 70 despite the showers and clouds though! The record high for Wednesday is 73° and will likely not be broken due to the clouds and showers.

By this point, Syracuse will have gone a full week without rain and highs at least in the 60s and low to mid 70s.