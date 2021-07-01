WATCH: An unsettled start to the holiday weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

There could still be a few showers overnight as a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft tracks across western New York.

Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with the most comfortable night for sleeping we’ve seen in a while. Many spots end up near 60 degrees overnight.

FRIDAY:

A wave of low pressure at the surface and aloft develops Thursday night into Friday near New York State which could result in more widespread showers and a few storms Friday. The chances for wet weather increase through the day. There could be some heavy downpours in any thunderstorms.

Temperatures will likely only be in the low to mid 70s to end the week!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The first part of the 4th o July holiday weekend is dominated by that area of low pressure aloft, so we expect scattered showers and storms to highlight Saturday.

Luckily this system moves east Saturday night into Sunday so our weather should improve for the 4th of July itself. It looks like any afternoon showers or storms are really spotty with the majority of folks getting in their picnics, parades and fireworks. Temperatures are back closer to 80 degrees so the day will have a more typical early July feel to it.

By Monday, heat and humidity are making a return. The leading edge to this is a warm front so expect a few scattered showers and storms to round out the long weekend.