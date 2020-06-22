WATCH: Another 90+ degree afternoon in CNY with a few spotty storms popping

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



THIS AFTERNOON:

No major changes to the pattern for Central New York to start the new week. It remains hot (high temperatures in the low 90s) and quite humid with dew points well into the 60s under hazy sunshine.

That combination, plus a weakening trough/disturbance approaching from the west will be enough to spark a few scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms today. There may be a few more storms around CNY this afternoon compared to Sunday due to the trough nearing the area, but the majority of the day for all will be dry.

If the high temperature reaches at least 90° (we think it will), we will officially have the first heat wave of the year! A heat wave in CNY is defined as three consecutive days with temperatures of 90 or higher. It’s been almost 3 years since Syracuse had a heat wave! September 25th through the 27th, 2017 was the last time Syracuse recorded 3 consecutive 90+ degree days. Needless to say, it’s been awhile!

TONIGHT:

A few evening showers and storms will be scattered about, but will taper pretty quickly after sunset. It will be a pretty warm and muggy night with areas of fog developing too. Lows will be within a few degrees of 70. If you don’t have an AC in your residence it will likely be a tough night of sleeping for you tonight.

TUESDAY:

A stronger cold front moves in from the west for Tuesday with an even better chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms but not before we will flirt with a record high. The record high for Tuesday is 92° set back in 1975. Stay tuned.

If you are looking for relief from the high heat and humidity you will get it in the wake of Tuesday night’s cold front. It will certainly feel more comfortable Wednesday and especially come Wednesday night into Thursday!

In case you missed it, the prolonged stretch of dry weather in Syracuse (barely) came to an end with a brief shower early Thursday night. So the dry streak ended at 15 days. Where does that rank in the record book for Syracuse? For the answer to that question and how it stacks up to previous prolonged dry stretches, click here.