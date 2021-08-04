WATCH: Another beauty of a day weather-wise

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

The great weather beat continues through midweek! There is a stalled front off the East Coast which will bring some high clouds and therefore filtered sunshine at times but overall it’s still a very nice August day across CNY. Temperatures continue to trend upwards as highs sneak into the low to mid 80s.

There is a very small chance of a spotty shower/storm up around the Tug Hill, but most will not see a drop of rain Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The weather stays quiet Wednesday night across the region with a milder low close to 60, but still a pretty comfortable night for sleeping.

LATE WEEK:

While there may be a spotty pop-up shower/storm Thursday most get through the end of the week dry!

Highs warm into the mid-80s with a bit more humidity late in the week too, but it won’t feel too sticky.

As of now, it appears the odds of a few scattered showers and storms should go up as we head into the weekend. The humidity will go up too. You’ll notice that more so Sunday and Monday.