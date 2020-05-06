WATCH: Another chilly, frosty night ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Showers will come to an end and the sky will clear from the northwest to southeast as a little bubble of high pressure builds in briefly. It will be chilly too. Lows are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s.

THURSDAY:

Sunshine will greet us Thursday morning, but clouds will fill the sky more so during the afternoon. After 3 or 4 p.m. a few rain showers develop to round out the day ahead of a cold front. Highs will be well into the 50s with a stiff west wind developing during the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday evening’s cold front, it will be chilly and quiet much of Friday, but late in the afternoon into Friday night a storm system will be quickly developing and moving south of us.

This system will likely produce at least a bit of rain and snow towards Friday evening and any mix of rain and snow will change to just snow Friday night. At least a light accumulation is possible across all of CNY, especially the higher terrain by Saturday morning. The exact storm track this system takes will dictate how much snow we see Friday night. Stay tuned for updates.