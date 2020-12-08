WATCH: Another cold day across CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TUESDAY:

Unfortunately, clouds will continue to rule the sky Tuesday with a few flurries around. There is a chance that at least a few breaks of sun could appear, especially later in the afternoon right before sunset thanks to high pressure nosing in. Fingers crossed for at least a few rays!

Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 30s once again and it will still be brisk as wind chills will remain in the upper teens to mid 20s much of the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase and thicken Tuesday night in advance of a clipper and its warm front diving in late Tuesday night. A bit of snow should develop in response to the approaching clipper towards Wednesday morning.

Lows will range from 25 to 30 in the evening, but rise to around freezing by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

By Wednesday, we can expect a bit more wet snow possibly mixed with rain at times.

Temperatures will be a little milder Wednesday with readings probably climbing well into the 30s to near 40, but a brisk west wind will add a chill to the air.

Snow accumulations will be minimal at best for most with a slushy coating to an inch of snow late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning possible for many, but upwards of 2 or 3 inches could fall across the Tug Hill through Wednesday.

The last half of the week looks to be milder and basically quiet again and we may even see some sun break through Friday!