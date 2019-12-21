WATCH: Another cold night but a warmer weekend in store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Winds in the lower atmosphere late Friday evening were turning into the east and that means clouds and flurries that were stuck along the southeast shore of Lake Ontario are beginning to move out over the open water of the lake.

Meanwhile, it is quiet and mostly clear for a large portion of CNY this evening. Lows will range from the teens where there are more clouds to the single digits with clearer skies.

For all of us, some clouds will increase later tonight from the west.

WEEKEND:

A warm front is passing by to our north Saturday. That front is the leading edge to warm air down at the ground. As that milder air rides up an over the cool air that is in place over central New York we would expect more clouds than what we saw on Friday. In spite of that, our temperatures will reach the freezing mark Saturday.

Temperatures continue to get a little warmer each day leading into early next week. Highs make it back are close to 40 on Sunday! Not too bad for the first official full day of Winter.