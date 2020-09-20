WATCH: Another cool and sunny day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

If apple picking is on your agenda Sunday, then you have yet perfect fall day for it! Be sure to have those jackets and sunglasses with you.

Sunday is shaping up to a repeat of Saturday. Daytime highs may be a degree or two warmer, but we’re still only in the low 60s at best. Luckily we’ll have a bright sun and light wind to enjoy.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

More of the same. Clear sky, calm wind, cold temperatures. Lows will again dive into the 30s with frost. Cover the plants or bring them inside if you can.

The average first 32 degree low temperature in Syracuse is October 16th. Last year the first low of 32 degrees or lower was on November 4th. The earliest we’ve felt that kind of cold was on September 13th, 1943.

WORK WEEK:

If you’re looking for any rain it’ll be very hard to come by. Our dominating area of high pressure keeps our area rain free for most of the week (even though we really could use some).

The high gradually slips to our east the middle of the week, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side. We should see the temperatures come up a little bit each day to eventually back to the low 70s come mid-week.

IF we get any rain around here it may not come until the Thursday-Friday timeframe with a weak cold front nearby. But even then, our chances are pretty low.