WATCH: Another cool day Friday before

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Behind what’s left of Ida is the coolest air mass we’ve felt in months. This should feel pretty good for you fall-weather loves as we take a break from summer’s heat and high humidity.

FRIDAY:

The air over us is cooler enough to produce some lake effect showers the start off the day.

As high pressure builds in from the west midday the conditions become less favorable for the lake effect and we should end up with more sunshine the second half of the day. However, that sun won’t do much to warm us up. It is a struggle to reach 70 this afternoon.

Get those fall fleeces and sweaters ready to roll!

WEEKEND:

We have quiet weather to start the weekend, but the chances for showers go up Saturday night. The pick day of the weekend for your outdoor activities is Saturday.

Sunday, we have a low pressure system moving to the northeast from the central U.S. This will do a couple things for us.

First, it will bring us a more southwesterly flow, which means temperatures will be a bit warmer/more seasonable. It will also bring some showers Saturday night and through Sunday.