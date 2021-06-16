WATCH: Another cool night for Central New York but warmer days in our future

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

After a warm first part of the month of June, we are in the midst of the first cooler than average stretch in Syracuse this month. Find out below when we start to warm back up.

OVERNIGHT:

A jet stream disturbance has departed Central New York taking high clouds with it. We remain mainly clear the rest of the night.

This will set the stage for an unseasonably cool night with lows dipping into the 40s to near 50 for most except near the lakes.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks gorgeous with wall-to-wall sunshine, a nice little breeze, low humidity, and highs warming well into the 70s as high pressure stays in control!

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

After another comfy night Thursday night with a few clouds and lows dropping into the 50s, temperatures will likely sneak back into the low 80s to end the week with the help of a southwest breeze.

Sunshine is expected to fade behind more clouds Friday afternoon with a few scattered showers and storms possible to round out the day.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND:

Father’s Day weekend probably starts at least somewhat unsettled with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms Saturday, but good news for all the dads out there!

It still looks like the weather should be cooperative for any outdoor activities you want to take part in with dad for Father’s Day itself! Some sun is expected with comfortably warm temperatures, as highs reach the low 80s or so.

Hopefully, Mother Nature doesn’t change her mind between now and Sunday for dad.

Also, FYI, summer officially begins late Sunday night at 11:32.