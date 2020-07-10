WATCH: Another day of 90°+ heat Friday, some relief this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its 13th 90 degree day of the year Thursday afternoon as our hottest stretch of the year continues. For more details on the prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather we’ve been dealing with click here.

FRIDAY:

The last day of the work week starts like the last few days with hazy sunshine and temperatures climbing close to 90 degrees by midday Friday. Factoring the humidity, it will feel like it is between 95 and 100 during the peak heating of the afternoon.

Unlike Thursday, a few scattered showers and storms will develop late in the afternoon with heavy rain the greatest threat. Most of these showers will be to the south and east of Syracuse.

TONIGHT:

First, a weakening Tropical Storm Fay is heading toward eastern New York Friday night. Some steady rain on the western edge of this storm may reach as far west as Oneida, Madison and Chenango counties.

It’s still mild for everyone overnight with lows in the low 70s.

WEEKEND:

The heat breaks this weekend and our chances for scattered showers and storms increase.

The tropical moisture from Fay departs quickly but on Saturday a cold front is approaching us from the west so we expect at least some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.

This front will bring relief from the heat and the humidity. Temperatures end up more seasonable by the end of the weekend.