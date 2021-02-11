WATCH: Another day with some snow and some sun, who sees what?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THURSDAY:

A band of lake snow will slide into areas south of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes as it falls apart Thursday morning/early afternoon.

From southern Oswego County points south into the Finger Lakes, including the Syracuse area, a coating to an inch or two of fluffy snow is possible, while areas in southwestern Oswego, northern Cayuga and northern Wayne counties could see 2 to 4 inches if not a bit more of snow. This may make the Thursday morning commute a bit slick and slow mainly up near Lake Ontario.

The Canadian high-pressure system will take hold and should produce at least some breaks of sun Thursday across CNY, especially in the afternoon. It will remain cold though with highs still in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It will turn bitterly cold Thursday night under some clouds with lows between -5 and +5 for many, but even colder than -5 north and east of Syracuse! There also could be some lake snow showers in southwestern Oswego County and points west through northern Cayuga and Wayne counties. A fluffy coating to 2 or 3 inches will be possible in these areas, otherwise it’s a quiet, frigid night.

FRIDAY:

A strong, cold Canadian high pressure system will keep us high and dry, but cold to round out the week. Friday will probably be the coldest day of the week with highs likely not getting out of the teens despite intervals of sun.

